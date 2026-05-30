Aegis Vopak Terminals consolidated net profit rises 17.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.23% to Rs 243.45 crore

Net profit of Aegis Vopak Terminals rose 17.55% to Rs 68.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.23% to Rs 243.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.89% to Rs 310.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.96% to Rs 923.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 789.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.