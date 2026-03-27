Aequs gains after inking MoU with Karnataka govt for manufacturing expansion

Aequs rose 1.65% to Rs 123.05 after the company signed a non-binding MoU with the Karnataka government for statutory and regulatory facilitation of the expansion of its manufacturing facilities in Belagavi and Hubballi through its subsidiaries.

The estimated cumulative investment (including investments already made and proposed) in these projects is approximately Rs 2,856 crore over five years from FY2026. The Karnataka government will assist with approvals, permissions, and incentives, supporting Aequs production of aerospace precision engineering products and consumer electronics enclosures.

The MoU is not a related party transaction and is expected to facilitate priority approvals, better coordination, and access to incentives.