Aequs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 54.77% to Rs 395.55 croreNet loss of Aequs reported to Rs 53.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 54.77% to Rs 395.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 255.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales395.55255.57 55 OPM %3.7310.65 -PBDT5.5431.09 -82 PBT-39.816.54 PL NP-53.233.62 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content