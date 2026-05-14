Aeroflex Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 116.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.09% to Rs 199.58 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Enterprises rose 116.29% to Rs 24.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.09% to Rs 199.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.90% to Rs 64.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.62% to Rs 697.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 578.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.