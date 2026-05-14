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Aeroflex Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 116.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 24.09% to Rs 199.58 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Enterprises rose 116.29% to Rs 24.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.09% to Rs 199.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.90% to Rs 64.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.62% to Rs 697.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 578.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales199.58160.83 24 697.83578.54 21 OPM %17.9717.02 -17.4217.70 - PBDT42.4231.99 33 144.55124.37 16 PBT32.5626.79 22 111.60109.10 2 NP24.0311.11 116 64.2253.12 21

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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