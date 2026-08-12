Aeroflex Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 848.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.54% to Rs 189.00 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Enterprises rose 848.28% to Rs 96.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.54% to Rs 189.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 134.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.189.00134.489.1313.57160.1024.56151.0617.2996.6310.19

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