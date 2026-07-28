Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 162.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 72.39% to Rs 145.38 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Industries rose 162.06% to Rs 18.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 72.39% to Rs 145.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 84.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.145.3884.3323.0418.3633.7415.6325.899.7118.797.17

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