Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.25% to Rs 125.84 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Industries rose 57.08% to Rs 17.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.25% to Rs 125.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.75% to Rs 55.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.47% to Rs 441.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 376.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.