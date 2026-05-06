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Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.08% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 37.25% to Rs 125.84 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Industries rose 57.08% to Rs 17.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.25% to Rs 125.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.75% to Rs 55.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.47% to Rs 441.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 376.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales125.8491.69 37 441.94376.23 17 OPM %23.8620.60 -22.5721.01 - PBDT30.3718.88 61 100.1681.22 23 PBT22.5814.92 51 74.0869.95 6 NP17.6411.23 57 55.5352.51 6

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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