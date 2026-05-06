Aeroflex Industries rises after Q4 PAT jumps 57% YoY to Rs 17.6 crore

Aeroflex Industries added 2.31% to Rs 325.45 after the company reported 57.01% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.64 crore on a 37.25% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 125.84 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

EBITDA improved by 58.97% YoY to Rs 30.03 crore while EBITDA margin expanded by 326 basis points YoY to 23.86% in the March 2026 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 22.58 crore, up by 51.34% from Rs 14.92 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 55.53 crore (up 5.75% YoY) and Rs 441.94 crore (up 17.47% YoY), respectively.

Asad Daud, managing director, stated: This performance underscores the resilience of the business, the collective efforts of the team in timely execution and operational excellence despite global headwinds. The companys core business of hose and assemblies continues to demonstrate steady growth, supported by strong demand across end-user industries and its established global customer relationships. FY26 has been a landmark year, marked by the Companys successful entry into skid assemblies and advanced flow control solutions for high-performance liquid cooling applications which is widely used in the data center and AI infrastructure. To support this growth opportunity, the company has expanded its skid assembly capacity to 6,000 skids, with plans to scale up to 15,000 skids by Q2FY27. The company also showcased its comprehensive portfolio of advanced flexible flow solutions at the Data Center World (Washington, USA), reinforcing its strategic focus on next-generation thermal management technologies for global markets.