Aeroflex Neu consolidated net profit declines 91.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.92% to Rs 28.24 croreNet profit of Aeroflex Neu declined 91.25% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 28.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.2429.70 -5 OPM %3.362.39 -PBDT1.061.57 -32 PBT0.180.93 -81 NP0.070.80 -91
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