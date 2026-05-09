Aeroflex Neu reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.50% to Rs 34.06 crore

Net Loss of Aeroflex Neu reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.50% to Rs 34.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 745.00% to Rs 1.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 129.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 129.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.