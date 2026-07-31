Aether Industries rallied 5.09% to Rs 1,565 after the company reported a 33.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.74 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 47.02 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations grew 27.25% YoY to Rs 326.55 crore during the quarter, supported by the growth in Contract Exclusive Manufacturing (CEM) contracts and price-led demand in the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) business.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 35.42% YoY to Rs 834.53 crore in Q1 FY27.

EBITDA rose 30.96% YoY to Rs 102.8 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 78.5 crore in the year-ago quarter, supported by strong revenue growth and improved operating efficiency.

Meanwhile, the company and Dow Chemical International announced the launch of a collaborative research program to develop new manufacturing technologies for silicones. Silicones are a strategically important class of high-performance materials with applications across construction, mobility and transportation, electronics, healthcare, and personal care. The program will be jointly executed by the two companies, with all research and pilot-scale development being carried out at Aethers R&D and pilot facilities in Surat, Gujarat. Meanwhile, the company's board has approved the re-appointment of Ashwin Desai as managing director for a further term of five years, effective from 1 October 2026. Surat-based Aether Industries is engaged in the business of specialty chemicals and intermediates. The products of the company find application in various sectors like pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, specialty, electronic chemicals, material sciences, high performance photography etc.