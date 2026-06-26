Aether Industries commences commercial operations at Panoli manufacturing Site 5

First phase of the new facility begins operations from 26 June 2026; company expects capacity expansion to support future revenue growth.

Aether Industries announced that it has commenced commercial operations at the first phase of its Manufacturing Site 5 located at Plot No. 14+15, GIDC Panoli, with effect from 26 June 2026.

The company said commercial production has started in two blocks of the first phase of the facility. The new manufacturing site is expected to play a key role in expanding Aether Industries' production capacity and supporting its revenue growth in the coming years.

Surat-based Aether Industries is engaged in the business of specialty chemicals and intermediates. The products of the company find application in various sectors like pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, specialty, electronic chemicals, material sciences, high performance photography etc.