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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 33.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 33.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 27.25% to Rs 326.56 crore

Net profit of Aether Industries rose 33.45% to Rs 62.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.25% to Rs 326.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 256.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales326.56256.63 27 OPM %31.4731.63 -PBDT104.8778.46 34 PBT83.4564.26 30 NP62.7547.02 33

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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