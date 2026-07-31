Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 33.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.25% to Rs 326.56 croreNet profit of Aether Industries rose 33.45% to Rs 62.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.25% to Rs 326.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 256.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales326.56256.63 27 OPM %31.4731.63 -PBDT104.8778.46 34 PBT83.4564.26 30 NP62.7547.02 33
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