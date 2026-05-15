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Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.38% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 27.03% to Rs 305.12 crore

Net profit of Aether Industries rose 7.38% to Rs 54.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.03% to Rs 305.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 240.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.53% to Rs 219.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.33% to Rs 1160.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 838.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales305.12240.20 27 1160.14838.69 38 OPM %27.1033.16 -31.3428.75 - PBDT87.7679.59 10 366.48269.87 36 PBT69.3566.59 4 300.07224.85 33 NP54.0150.30 7 219.46158.42 39

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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