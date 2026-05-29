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Afcom Holdings standalone net profit rises 72.83% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 89.59% to Rs 190.33 crore

Net profit of Afcom Holdings rose 72.83% to Rs 44.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 89.59% to Rs 190.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 229.99% to Rs 121.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 144.27% to Rs 583.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 238.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales190.33100.39 90 583.11238.72 144 OPM %38.1146.93 -40.0531.04 - PBDT64.2044.05 46 206.3965.78 214 PBT47.6831.41 52 153.0951.54 197 NP44.6625.84 73 121.9036.94 230

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

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