Afcom Holdings standalone net profit rises 72.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 89.59% to Rs 190.33 crore

Net profit of Afcom Holdings rose 72.83% to Rs 44.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 89.59% to Rs 190.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 229.99% to Rs 121.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 144.27% to Rs 583.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 238.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.