Afcom Holdings standalone net profit rises 86.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.12% to Rs 176.10 crore

Net profit of Afcom Holdings rose 86.06% to Rs 39.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.12% to Rs 176.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 118.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.176.10118.8940.3639.5268.7642.6152.2330.8939.2421.09

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