Afcom Holdings standalone net profit rises 86.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.12% to Rs 176.10 croreNet profit of Afcom Holdings rose 86.06% to Rs 39.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.12% to Rs 176.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 118.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales176.10118.89 48 OPM %40.3639.52 -PBDT68.7642.61 61 PBT52.2330.89 69 NP39.2421.09 86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content