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Afcom signs long-term aviation fuel supply agreement with HPCL

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Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
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Afcom Holdings has signed a long-term Aviation Fuel Supply Agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL). The agreement, effective 1 September 2026, is structured on IATA Model Terms and supported by a Location Agreement covering HPCL's aviation fuel network in India providing Afcom with a secured and competitively priced supply of aviation turbine fuel.

Under the agreement, HPCL will supply Jet A-1 aviation turbine fuel to support Afcom's operational requirements across HPCL's pan-India aviation fuelling network. The partnership provides quality assurance as per IS 1571:2008, streamlined coordination through a single supply framework, and operational flexibility to support Afcom's current and future network requirements.

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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