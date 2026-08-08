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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Afcons Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 77.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Afcons Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 77.73% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 20.75% to Rs 2671.00 crore

Net profit of Afcons Infrastructure declined 77.73% to Rs 30.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.75% to Rs 2671.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3370.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2671.003370.38 -21 OPM %9.4212.92 -PBDT134.11322.19 -58 PBT50.59183.38 -72 NP30.60137.40 -78

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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