Afcons Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 77.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.75% to Rs 2671.00 crore

Net profit of Afcons Infrastructure declined 77.73% to Rs 30.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.75% to Rs 2671.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3370.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2671.003370.389.4212.92134.11322.1950.59183.3830.60137.40

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