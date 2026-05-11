Afcons Infrastructure emerges as lowest bidder for 677 million railway project in Europe

Afcons Infrastructure has announced that it has received intimation from the client regarding its selection as the most suitable bidder for the rehabilitation and construction of a railway line project in Europe.

The project is valued at 677.07 million, excluding taxes, equivalent to approximately Rs 7,544 crore. According to the company, this marks Afcons Infrastructures largest international order to date and highlights its long-term commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure projects globally.

The scope of the project includes reconstruction of the existing railway track and construction of a second railway line. It also covers overhead electrification, signalling, and telecommunication works.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, executive chairman, Afcons Infrastructure, said, This milestone project, marks a significant step in Afcons global journey, with an entry into Europe. It reflects our ability to deliver complex, large-scale infrastructure solutions across geographies. We are proud to contribute to the modernization of a railway network in a European country, and this achievement further strengthens our position as a trusted partner in international infrastructure development.