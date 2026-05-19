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Afcons Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 88.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 18.91% to Rs 2613.84 crore

Net loss of Afcons Infrastructure reported to Rs 88.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 110.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.91% to Rs 2613.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3223.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.34% to Rs 251.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 486.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.78% to Rs 11948.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12548.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2613.843223.27 -19 11948.3812548.42 -5 OPM %1.649.11 -10.1910.81 - PBDT30.70308.08 -90 917.221201.11 -24 PBT-68.87184.05 PL 463.30710.01 -35 NP-88.40110.93 PL 251.50486.81 -48

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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