Afcons Infrastructure slips after reporting Q4 net loss of Rs 88 crore

Afcons Infrastructure declined 2.59% to Rs 308.85 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 88.40 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 110.93 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations fell 18.9% YoY to Rs 2,613.84 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 68.87 crore during the quarter against a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 184.05 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA fell sharply by 59.1% to Rs 170 crore in the March 2026 quarter from Rs 415 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin narrowed to 6.1% from 12.2% in the same period last year.

As of 31 March 2026, Afcons Infrastructures order book stood at Rs 32,496 crore, providing visibility for future revenues. The order book remained diversified across segments, led by Urban Infrastructure (Underground & Elevated Metro) contributing 28.6%, followed by Bridges & Elevated Corridors at 23.3%, Hydro & Underground projects at 22.8%, Marine & Industrial projects at 14.7%, Surface Transport at 8.9%, and Oil & Gas projects at 1.7%. For the full financial year FY26, Afcons Infrastructure reported a 48.33% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 251.50 crore, while revenue from operations rose 4.78% to Rs 11,948.38 crore. Subramanian Krishnamurthy, executive chairman (whole-time director) said, FY26 was a challenging year for Afcons, particularly due to slower ordering activity in several segments, delays in project conversion and continued geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties. Despite these headwinds, our order book remained healthy at Rs 32,496 crore as of March 2026, providing good visibility on future revenues and profitability. Order inflow during the year stood at Rs 4,125 crore.

For FY26, Total Income stood at Rs 12,322 crore, EBITDA stood at Rs 1,439 crore with an EBITDA margin of 11.7%, while PAT stood at Rs 251 crore. For Q4 FY26, Total Income was Rs 2,777 crore and EBITDA stood at Rs 170 crore with a margin of 6.1%. The quarter closed with a net loss of Rs 89 crore, impacted by macroeconomic uncertainties and certain one-time factors. Even in a challenging environment, Afcons continued to deliver key execution milestones during the year, including commissioning of the HRRL Crude Oil Terminal at Mundra, opening of a key stretch of the Central Silk Board double-decker corridor in Bengaluru, and successful trial runs on the Agra and Kanpur Metro projects. These achievements reflect our strong execution capabilities and continued focus on delivering complex infrastructure projects. We remain committed to disciplined project selection and execution, operational excellence and long-term value creation for all our stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company said the AGM date and dividend payment schedule will be announced in due course. The board also approved the re-appointment of Subramanian Krishnamurthy as whole-time director designated as executive chairman for a further term of two years from 1 July 2026 to 30 June 2028, subject to shareholders approval. Further, the board approved the re-appointment of Srinivasan Paramasivan as managing director for a term of two years from 1 July 2026 to 30 June 2028, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM.