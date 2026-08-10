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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Affle 3i consolidated net profit rises 21.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Affle 3i consolidated net profit rises 21.74% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.37% to Rs 747.16 crore

Net profit of Affle 3i rose 21.74% to Rs 128.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 105.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.37% to Rs 747.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 620.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales747.16620.74 20 OPM %22.4422.51 -PBDT191.99155.06 24 PBT157.79129.20 22 NP128.44105.50 22

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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