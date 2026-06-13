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Affle 3i inks deal to acquire AdColony SDKs to strengthen its consumer platform biz

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Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
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Affle 3i announced that the company, through its wholly owned step-down subsidiary Affle MEA FZ-LLC (AMEA) (subsidiary of Affle International) has entered into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire AdColony Assets (Assets) from Digital Turbine, Inc. DT (NASDAQ: APPS) registered in the United States of America.

As part of the transaction, all the strategic Assets, including the AdColony SDK for iOS and Android devices, tech platform, existing integration with in-app publishers and mediation platforms, the brand name, domain and the goodwill exclusively related to Assets, will be acquired by AMEA (Asset Purchase).

This Investment is strategic for Affle's consumer platform business.

The strategic Assets acquired have AdColony SDKs (Software Development Kit) for iOS and Android integrated with the publisher ecosystem, leading to an increased number of consumer touchpoints across the integrated consumer journey. This will improve the audience intelligence of the Company's Consumer Platform and drive conversions for Advertisers.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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