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Affle rises after acquiring AdColony technology assets from Digital Turbine

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Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 10:32 AM IST
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Shares of Affle 3i rose 2.01% to Rs 1,517.15 after the company announced the acquisition of select AdColony technology assets and trademark rights from US-listed Digital Turbine (DT).

Affle said its subsidiary, Affle MEA FZ LLC, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire select AdColony assets from Digital Turbine. The acquisition includes the AdColony SDK for Android and iOS devices, the technology platform, publisher integrations, mediation platform integrations and associated brand assets.

The deal is aimed at strengthening Affle's AI-powered consumer platform and expanding its global publisher network. The company said the acquisition aligns with its long-term growth strategy and will enhance its ability to drive consumer conversions through deeper audience intelligence and broader SDK reach.

Affle expects the acquisition to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio and improve audience intelligence capabilities. The company said this would support its CPCU (Cost Per Converted User) business model and help deliver higher-quality consumer conversions.

The company will continue its commercial partnership with Digital Turbine following the transaction. Digital Turbine said the deal would allow it to focus on its core media and distribution platforms while deepening its collaboration with Affle.

Affle 3i is a global technology company enabling AI-led solutions in mobile advertising. Affle enables advertisers to optimize targeting, personalize user engagement and maximize ROI by combining proprietary data, deep audience insights and advanced generative AI capabilities.

In Q4 FY2026, the company's consolidated PAT stood at Rs 119.5 crore, an increase of 16.0% y-o-y. Revenue from operations was at Rs 724.4 crore, an increase of 20.3% y-o-y.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

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