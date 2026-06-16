Affle to acquire strategic AdColony assets from Nasdaq-listed DT

Affle announced that Affle MEA FZ LLC has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with DT (NASDAQ: APPS), formerly Digital Turbine, to acquire select strategic AdColony assets including the AdColony SDK for Android and iOS devices, tech platform, existing integration with in-app publishers and mediation platforms, the brand name, domain and the goodwill exclusively related to the assets.

The acquisition aligns with Affle's 10X growth strategy to augment its Consumer Platform technology stack with broader SDK reach, spanning a wide and diverse range of mobile publisher connections globally. Affle's deep verticalization strategy and expanded IP portfolio ensure enhanced human-vs-non-human data distillation to drive premium consumer conversions through its differentiated CPCU (Cost Per Converted User) business model.