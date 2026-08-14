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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST
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Sales decline 41.24% to Rs 11.03 crore

Net Loss of Affordable Robotic & Automation reported to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 41.24% to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.0318.77 -41 OPM %-29.74-10.50 -PBDT-4.25-3.18 -34 PBT-4.80-3.69 -30 NP-4.80-3.69 -30

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

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