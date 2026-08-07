AG Ventures consolidated net profit rises 554.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 134.69% to Rs 49.05 crore

Net profit of AG Ventures rose 554.26% to Rs 20.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 134.69% to Rs 49.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.49.0520.9052.5813.1125.943.3124.882.2720.743.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News