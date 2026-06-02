Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Agarwal Duplex Board Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Agarwal Duplex Board Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 6:08 PM IST
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Sales decline 1.54% to Rs 50.39 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Duplex Board Mills reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.54% to Rs 50.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.32% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.18% to Rs 204.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 209.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales50.3951.18 -2 204.49209.05 -2 OPM %0.521.09 -1.141.54 - PBDT0.210.22 -5 1.711.79 -4 PBT0.02-0.02 LP 0.500.45 11 NP0.01-0.16 LP 0.240.19 26

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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