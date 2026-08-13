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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Agarwal Duplex Board Mills standalone net profit rises 44.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Agarwal Duplex Board Mills standalone net profit rises 44.44% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 6:00 PM IST
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Sales decline 2.98% to Rs 50.71 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Duplex Board Mills rose 44.44% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.98% to Rs 50.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales50.7152.27 -3 OPM %1.580.94 -PBDT0.480.45 7 PBT0.180.12 50 NP0.130.09 44

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

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