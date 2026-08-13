Agarwal Duplex Board Mills standalone net profit rises 44.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.98% to Rs 50.71 croreNet profit of Agarwal Duplex Board Mills rose 44.44% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.98% to Rs 50.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales50.7152.27 -3 OPM %1.580.94 -PBDT0.480.45 7 PBT0.180.12 50 NP0.130.09 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content