Agarwal Fortune India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 81.78% to Rs 0.39 croreNet profit of Agarwal Fortune India remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 81.78% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.392.14 -82 OPM %23.083.74 -PBDT0.040.04 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.030.03 0
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