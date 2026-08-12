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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Agarwal Fortune India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Agarwal Fortune India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:08 PM IST
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Sales decline 81.78% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Fortune India remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 81.78% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.392.14 -82 OPM %23.083.74 -PBDT0.040.04 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.030.03 0

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

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