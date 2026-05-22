Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 81.97% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Fortune India declined 90.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 81.97% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.42% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.15% to Rs 5.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.