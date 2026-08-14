Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit declines 20.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.00% to Rs 433.31 croreNet profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation declined 20.57% to Rs 10.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 27.00% to Rs 433.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 593.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales433.31593.61 -27 OPM %6.896.09 -PBDT27.4129.52 -7 PBT13.5916.63 -18 NP10.3513.03 -21
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