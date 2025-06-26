Aggregate sales of listed companies moderate but overall industrial activity remains resilient

Quarterly results of listed private non-financial companies for Q4:2024-25 suggest slower revenue growth accompanied by increased profitability.

At the aggregate level, sales growth of listed nongovernment non-financial companies witnessed a slight moderation as compared to the previous quarter, with listed private manufacturing companies experiencing an easing in sales performance amidst subdued demand conditions.

Amid macroeconomic and global uncertainties, sales growth improved for IT companies, whereas non-IT services companies experienced a slowdown during the same period.

Although major industries continued to record double-digit sales growth, weaker performance of petroleum industry weighed on the overall performance of the manufacturing sector. Excluding petroleum, sales growth in the manufacturing sector remained steady at 9.0 per cent.