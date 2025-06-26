Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aggregate sales of listed companies moderate but overall industrial activity remains resilient

Aggregate sales of listed companies moderate but overall industrial activity remains resilient

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Quarterly results of listed private non-financial companies for Q4:2024-25 suggest slower revenue growth accompanied by increased profitability.

At the aggregate level, sales growth of listed nongovernment non-financial companies witnessed a slight moderation as compared to the previous quarter, with listed private manufacturing companies experiencing an easing in sales performance amidst subdued demand conditions.

Amid macroeconomic and global uncertainties, sales growth improved for IT companies, whereas non-IT services companies experienced a slowdown during the same period.

Although major industries continued to record double-digit sales growth, weaker performance of petroleum industry weighed on the overall performance of the manufacturing sector. Excluding petroleum, sales growth in the manufacturing sector remained steady at 9.0 per cent.

Available high-frequency indicators for May point to resilient industrial activity, with steady expansion in PMI manufacturing and strong growth in capital goods and steel output.

Automobile production rebounded in May, with two-wheeler output recovering from last months contraction and threewheeler production recording a sharp acceleration. However, conventional electricity generation showed intermittent weakness for the second consecutive month.

Supply chain pressures eased further to below their historical average levels due to improvements in both suppliers delivery time and semiconductor supplies and a decline in new orders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR extends rebound as dollar stays weak

ACME Solar Holdings successfully bids for NHPC's BESS projects in Andhra Pradesh

Piyush Goyal reviews PLI scheme, emphasises on quality over quantity in skilling initiatives

Urban demand moderates, rural demand shows improvement: RBI Bulletin

DCX Systems gains on securing Rs 4.36-cr order

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story