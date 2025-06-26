Aggregate sales of listed companies moderate but overall industrial activity remains resilient

At the aggregate level, sales growth of listed nongovernment non-financial companies witnessed a slight moderation as compared to the previous quarter, with listed private manufacturing companies experiencing an easing in sales performance amidst subdued demand conditions.
Amid macroeconomic and global uncertainties, sales growth improved for IT companies, whereas non-IT services companies experienced a slowdown during the same period.
Although major industries continued to record double-digit sales growth, weaker performance of petroleum industry weighed on the overall performance of the manufacturing sector. Excluding petroleum, sales growth in the manufacturing sector remained steady at 9.0 per cent.
Available high-frequency indicators for May point to resilient industrial activity, with steady expansion in PMI manufacturing and strong growth in capital goods and steel output.
Automobile production rebounded in May, with two-wheeler output recovering from last months contraction and threewheeler production recording a sharp acceleration. However, conventional electricity generation showed intermittent weakness for the second consecutive month.
Supply chain pressures eased further to below their historical average levels due to improvements in both suppliers delivery time and semiconductor supplies and a decline in new orders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app