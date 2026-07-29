Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AGI Greenpac consolidated net profit rises 11.82% in the June 2026 quarter

AGI Greenpac consolidated net profit rises 11.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 14.19% to Rs 785.27 crore

Net profit of AGI Greenpac rose 11.82% to Rs 99.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 88.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.19% to Rs 785.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 687.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales785.27687.66 14 OPM %22.2620.65 -PBDT173.93158.45 10 PBT129.27117.79 10 NP99.3588.85 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 81.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 23.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Nakoda Group of Industries standalone net profit rises 81.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Classic Filaments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story