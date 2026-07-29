AGI Greenpac consolidated net profit rises 11.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.19% to Rs 785.27 croreNet profit of AGI Greenpac rose 11.82% to Rs 99.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 88.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.19% to Rs 785.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 687.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales785.27687.66 14 OPM %22.2620.65 -PBDT173.93158.45 10 PBT129.27117.79 10 NP99.3588.85 12
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