AGI Greenpac consolidated net profit rises 19.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.33% to Rs 742.39 crore

Net profit of AGI Greenpac rose 19.43% to Rs 115.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 742.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 704.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.07% to Rs 351.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 322.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.40% to Rs 2665.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2528.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.