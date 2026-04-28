AGI Greenpac surged 12.59% to Rs 635.60 after the company reported a healthy March quarter performance.

On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 19.4% YoY to Rs 115.38 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 96.61 crore in Q4 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit jumped 61.5% from Rs 71.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 5.3% YoY to Rs 742.39 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 704.83 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue grew 17.2% from Rs 633.69 crore in Q3.

At the operating level, EBITDA (including other income) stood at Rs 206 crore in Q4 FY26, up 34.0% vs Q3 and 7.7% vs Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 27.8% from 24.3% in Q3 and 27.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 152.6 crore in Q4 FY26, up 61.6% vs Q3 and 21.1% vs Q4 FY25. On the cost front, total expenditure rose 7.1% YoY to Rs 589.48 crore. Employee expenses increased 18.6% YoY to Rs 67.74 crore, while raw material costs remained largely stable, rising 1.4% YoY to Rs 198.04 crore. Interest costs declined sharply by 55.7% YoY to Rs 9.44 crore, aiding profitability, while depreciation remained largely flat at Rs 44.16 crore. For the full year, AGI Greenpac reported steady growth. Net sales rose 5.4% YoY to Rs 2,665.32 crore in FY26. PBT came in at Rs 465.7 crore, up 9.1% YoY, while net profit increased 9.1% to Rs 351.66 crore.

Cash flow generation remained strong, with net cash from operating activities rising to Rs 571.47 crore in FY26 from Rs 428.54 crore in FY25. The board recommended final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the year ended 31 March 2026. AGI Greenpac is engaged into the business of manufacturing and selling of container glass bottles, pet bottles and security caps and closures under packaging products segment. The company said it successfully completed its container glass de-bottlenecking project, taking total capacity to 1,900 tonnes per day, along with expanding specialty glass capacity to 200 TPD.