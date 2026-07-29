AGI Greenpac rises after Q1 PAT climbs 12% YoY; EBITDA margin expands

AGI Greenpac gained 2.74% to Rs 717.30 after the company announced its financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 11.8% year-on-year to Rs 99.35 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 88.85 crore in Q1 FY26. On a sequential basis, net profit declined 13.9% from Rs 115.38 crore in Q4 FY26.

Net sales rose 14.2% YoY and 5.8% QoQ to Rs 785.27 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

EBITDA (excluding other income) increased 23% YoY to Rs 175 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 22.3% from 20.7% in Q1 FY26 and 20.6% in Q4 FY26.

Other income declined 73.3% YoY and 83.2% QoQ to Rs 8.96 crore in Q1 FY27. Profit before tax stood at Rs 129.27 crore in Q1 FY27, up 9.8% YoY and down 15.3% QoQ. Total expenditure increased 11.9% YoY and 3.6% QoQ to Rs 610.44 crore. Raw material consumption rose 7.5% YoY to Rs 208.17 crore, employee benefit expenses increased 10.2% YoY to Rs 71.63 crore, depreciation expense climbed 9.8% YoY to Rs 44.66 crore, while finance costs declined 42.2% YoY to Rs 9.86 crore. The company said the quarter's performance was supported by stable demand across the alcoholic beverages, food & beverages and specialty glass segments, along with an improved product mix and operational efficiencies. It added that higher energy and raw material costs arising from geopolitical tensions in West Asia temporarily weighed on margins, although proactive cost optimisation measures helped mitigate the impact.

AGI Greenpac continued to expand its manufacturing footprint during the quarter. After increasing glass packaging capacity from 1,754 tonnes per day (TPD) to 2,100 TPD through debottlenecking, the company is progressing with its 500 TPD greenfield glass packaging plant in Madhya Pradesh, expected to be commissioned over the next seven to eight months. This will increase total capacity to 2,600 TPD, representing cumulative growth of 48% over the 30 months ending March 2027. The company also remains on track to commence commercial production of aluminium beverage cans by December 2027. Chairman and managing director Sandip Somany said the company's performance reflected the strength of its core business, supported by a better product mix, operational efficiencies and sustained demand across key end-user industries. He added that margin performance is expected to improve in the coming quarters as input cost volatility eases and efficiency initiatives deliver further benefits.

Separately AGI Greenpac announced that it recommended the appointment of Shashvat Somany as joint managing director for a five-year term effective 1 October 2026, subject to shareholder approval. Currently the company's head of strategy, he has led key transformation initiatives and founded SIG Tattva, AGI Greenpac's corporate venture capital platform focused on deep-tech, sustainability and enterprise SaaS. In his new role, he will work alongside chairman and managing director Sandip Somany to oversee the company's operations and expansion across its container glass, specialty glass, PET bottles, security closures and aluminium cans businesses. AGI Greenpac is India's largest manufacturer of container glass and also produces PET bottles and anti-counterfeiting security closures. The company operates seven manufacturing facilities across India and serves more than 500 institutional customers across multiple industries.