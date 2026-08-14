AGI Infra consolidated net profit rises 37.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.27% to Rs 96.44 croreNet profit of AGI Infra rose 37.53% to Rs 27.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.27% to Rs 96.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales96.4491.61 5 OPM %41.5633.11 -PBDT38.9029.12 34 PBT33.3724.26 38 NP27.5220.01 38
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