AGI Infra consolidated net profit rises 37.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.27% to Rs 96.44 crore

Net profit of AGI Infra rose 37.53% to Rs 27.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.27% to Rs 96.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.96.4491.6141.5633.1138.9029.1233.3724.2627.5220.01

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