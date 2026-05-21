AGI Infra standalone net profit rises 69.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.81% to Rs 88.12 crore

Net profit of AGI Infra rose 69.50% to Rs 26.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.81% to Rs 88.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.27% to Rs 94.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 352.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 324.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.