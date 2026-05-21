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AGI Infra standalone net profit rises 69.50% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.81% to Rs 88.12 crore

Net profit of AGI Infra rose 69.50% to Rs 26.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.81% to Rs 88.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.27% to Rs 94.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 352.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 324.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales88.1283.28 6 352.54324.87 9 OPM %23.9318.84 -34.8928.49 - PBDT20.6217.07 21 117.7792.46 27 PBT13.8112.44 11 95.9674.16 29 NP26.6815.74 70 94.8566.67 42

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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