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Agri-Tech (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net Loss of Agri-Tech (India) reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.200.12 67 OPM %-5.00-66.67 -PBDT-0.01-0.08 88 PBT-0.03-0.10 70 NP-0.03-0.10 70

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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