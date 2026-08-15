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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Agribio Spirits consolidated net profit rises 23.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Agribio Spirits consolidated net profit rises 23.47% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:37 AM IST
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Sales decline 91.44% to Rs 0.63 crore

Net profit of Agribio Spirits rose 23.47% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 91.44% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.637.36 -91 OPM %-22.22-1.09 -PBDT1.241.13 10 PBT1.231.12 10 NP1.210.98 23

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:37 AM IST

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