Agribio Spirits consolidated net profit rises 23.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 91.44% to Rs 0.63 croreNet profit of Agribio Spirits rose 23.47% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 91.44% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.637.36 -91 OPM %-22.22-1.09 -PBDT1.241.13 10 PBT1.231.12 10 NP1.210.98 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content