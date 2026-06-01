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Agribio Spirits consolidated net profit rises 36.36% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:34 AM IST
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Sales rise 174.95% to Rs 12.95 crore

Net profit of Agribio Spirits rose 36.36% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 174.95% to Rs 12.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.11% to Rs 4.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 147.39% to Rs 45.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12.954.71 175 45.0018.19 147 OPM %-0.93-13.59 --1.04-4.45 - PBDT0.690.81 -15 4.234.16 2 PBT0.600.78 -23 4.094.07 0 NP0.900.66 36 4.033.66 10

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

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