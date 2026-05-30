Agro Phos India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.04% to Rs 32.23 crore

Net loss of Agro Phos India reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.04% to Rs 32.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.08% to Rs 7.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.42% to Rs 147.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.