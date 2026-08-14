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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Agro Phos India standalone net profit declines 69.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Agro Phos India standalone net profit declines 69.23% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:30 AM IST
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Sales decline 27.34% to Rs 28.92 crore

Net profit of Agro Phos India declined 69.23% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 27.34% to Rs 28.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.9239.80 -27 OPM %10.9319.92 -PBDT2.286.88 -67 PBT1.806.39 -72 NP1.324.29 -69

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

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