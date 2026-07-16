Ahasolar Tech rallies on bagging consultancy contract worth over Rs 7-cr from PDCOR

Ahasolar Technologies surged 11.19% to Rs 78.50 after it has secured a consultancy contract worth more than Rs 7 crore from PDCOR for providing professional assistance in the development of a Unified Single Window Renewable Energy Portal.

The scope of the work includes end-to-end consultancy services for the development of the renewable energy portal for PDCOR. The consultancy contract is expected to be executed over a period of 48 months.

The company said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is in the nature of a consultancy contract.

Ahasolar Technologies further clarified that its promoter, promoter group and group companies have no interest in the entity awarding the contract. The company also stated that the contract does not fall under related party transactions.