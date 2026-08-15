Ahlada Engineers standalone net profit declines 70.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.07% to Rs 24.03 croreNet profit of Ahlada Engineers declined 70.69% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.07% to Rs 24.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24.0327.33 -12 OPM %13.5216.28 -PBDT2.323.35 -31 PBT0.181.04 -83 NP0.170.58 -71
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