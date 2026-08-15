Ahlada Engineers standalone net profit declines 70.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.07% to Rs 24.03 crore

Net profit of Ahlada Engineers declined 70.69% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.07% to Rs 24.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.24.0327.3313.5216.282.323.350.181.040.170.58

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