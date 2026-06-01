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Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit declines 1.57% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.76% to Rs 1322.30 crore

Net profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) declined 1.57% to Rs 82.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.76% to Rs 1322.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1215.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.56% to Rs 265.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 4565.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4098.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1322.301215.84 9 4565.204098.62 11 OPM %9.3510.17 -9.528.34 - PBDT138.65128.98 7 457.07339.61 35 PBT109.87111.91 -2 359.09272.97 32 NP82.0283.33 -2 265.86202.08 32

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:13 AM IST

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