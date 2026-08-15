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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit declines 79.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit declines 79.71% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:41 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.03% to Rs 1125.81 crore

Net profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) declined 79.71% to Rs 10.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 1125.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1004.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1125.811004.88 12 OPM %4.208.59 -PBDT46.5190.30 -48 PBT14.3369.56 -79 NP10.3951.21 -80

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:41 AM IST

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