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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

MOIL Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Arvind Ltd and Jai Balaji Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 August 2026.

MOIL Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Arvind Ltd and Jai Balaji Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 August 2026.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd crashed 9.82% to Rs 714.7 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 17523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2074 shares in the past one month.

MOIL Ltd lost 5.79% to Rs 257.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mastek Ltd tumbled 4.46% to Rs 1731.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6858 shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd plummeted 4.45% to Rs 527.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28398 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24088 shares in the past one month.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd shed 4.27% to Rs 67.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 61240 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34320 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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