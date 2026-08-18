MOIL Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Arvind Ltd and Jai Balaji Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 August 2026.

MOIL Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Arvind Ltd and Jai Balaji Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 August 2026.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd crashed 9.82% to Rs 714.7 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 17523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2074 shares in the past one month.

MOIL Ltd lost 5.79% to Rs 257.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.