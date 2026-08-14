Ahmedabad Steelcraft standalone net profit declines 55.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.28% to Rs 38.72 croreNet profit of Ahmedabad Steelcraft declined 55.36% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.28% to Rs 38.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales38.7242.68 -9 OPM %5.4010.52 -PBDT2.024.49 -55 PBT1.834.49 -59 NP1.503.36 -55
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